Nokomis is chasing another sports championship

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The Nokomis Warriors were the talk of the Maine high school sports world last winter as five-star recruit Cooper Flagg and twin brother Ace led the Newport school’s boys basketball team to the first Class A state championship in program history.

The Flagg twins are playing national-level AAU basketball this spring, but the Nokomis baseball team is starting to generate its own headlines with a 9-3 record good for a top-four spot in the latest Class B North Heal point ratings.

“We’ve got a good little baseball team,” second-year head coach Jeff Chretien said.

Nokomis returned from the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown last spring and finished the regular season with a 5-11 record while playing a Class A-dominant regional schedule that included matchups with A North champion Bangor and A North finalist Skowhegan as well as Brewer, Hampden Academy and Messalonskee of Oakland.

The Warriors then upended No. 4 Belfast 4-2 in the Class B North preliminary round before being ousted in the quarterfinals by No. 5 Mount Desert Island 7-6 in 11 innings.



