Florida

Noles News: FSU updates roster for summer enrollees

June 12, 2022
Esther Dean


Football:

FSU has formally updated its roster for 2022 season.

Bill Connelly has FSU ending 3rd in the Atlantic with a 92% chance of making a bowl game. (Requires ESPN+)

Happy Belated Birthday to Winston Wright:

Is FSU’s roster constructed for success? If the reply to that query is sure then Malik McClain goes to should take the subsequent step.

Recruiting:

The Three Stars is again and speaking quarterback recruiting.

Four-star Texas dedication Jamel Johnson enjoyed his visit to FSU.

2024 OL Jake Guarnera has been provided by Florida State:

Other Sports:

If you blink you’ll miss it; girls’s 4×100 will race within the finals Saturday at 5:30pm:

Alumni:

Stanford Samuels is again within the school sport; he’s been employed at Louisville:

