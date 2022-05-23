NominationssoughtforannualMayor’sSmallBusinessAwards|News,Sports,Jobs

Business

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
TheMauiNews

NominationsfortheannualMayor’sSmallBusinessAwardsarenowbeingaccepted,theMauiChamberofCommerceannounced,withallnomineesandwinnerstobehonoredlaterthisyear.

NominationformscanbecompletedonlineandmustbesubmittedwithallrequiredinformationonorbeforeJuly18.

“Weareveryexcitedtoholdthe2022Mayor’sSmallBusinessAwardsthisfallandencourageclients,friends,family,employeesandserviceprovidersofoutstandingbusinessestonominatethem,”saidPamelaTumpap,presidentoftheMauiChamberofCommerce.“Thisisanopportunitytoshowyourthanksandappreciationforthebusinesses,businesspeopleandnonprofitsdoingincredibleworkinourcommunity.”

The2022Mayor’sSmallBusinessAwardsrecognizeoutstandingbusinessesintheMauiCountycommunitythathave100orfeweremployeesandhavehadaHawaiigeneralexcisetaxlicensefornofewerthantwoyears.

Othercriteriaincludedemonstratingbusinessleadershipinachangingeconomicenvironment,creatingaqualityworkenvironmentfortheiremployees,exhibitingthealohaspiritandexemplarycustomerservice,developingpartnershipswithothersectorsofthecommunity,utilizinginnovativepracticesorpivotinginauniquewaytosustaintheoperationsthroughoutCOVID-19,anddemonstratingotherexceptionalqualitiesortraits.

Thisyear’seventincludessixawardcategories,includingExceptionalSmallBusinessoftheYear(10orfeweremployees),ExceptionalSmallBusinessoftheYear(11to39employees),ExceptionalSmallBusinessoftheYear(40to100employees),OutstandingNon-ProfitBusiness(100orfeweremployees),YoungSmallBusinessPersonoftheYear(undertheageof40asofOct.6,2022)andtheLifetimeAchievementAward(anyindividualdoingbusinessinMauiCountyformorethan20years,withupto100employees).

Thesubmittalprocessincludescompletinganonlinenominationformwithanexplanationastohowthebusinessmeetstheawardcriteria,uploadingaletterofrecommendationforthebusinessfromasourceotherthanthenominator,uploadingahighresolution(minimum300dpi)digitalphotographofthenomineeandanoptional30-secondvideoofthenominee,theirteamorthebusinessand/ortheirproductsandservicesinaMP4format.

Noself-nominations,CountyofMauiorMauiChamberofCommerceemployeenominationswillbeaccepted.

Anindividualorbusinesscanonlybenominatedinonecategoryperyearandanybusinessthathaswoninaparticularcategoryinthepastcannotberenominatedinthatsamecategorybutcanbenominatedforanothercategory.

Nominationformsareavailableonlineatwww.mauichamber.comwithaninstructionalvideo.

Formoreinformationaboutnominations,includinganinstructionalvideo,visitMauiChamber.comorcontacttheMauiChamberofCommerceat(808)[email protected]





