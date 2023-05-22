A nonprofit organization is aiding migrant children in New York by teaching them the game of chess. This program has over 200 enrolled children and is aimed at helping them adjust to their new environment. News covered this story, and Astrid Martinez reports on the program’s success. Stay informed by enabling browser notifications from News for live events, breaking news, and exclusive reports. Disable notifications now and re-enable later as needed.
Nonprofit helps migrant children with chess
