Nonprofit riding across nation to raise awareness about first responders lost in line of duty makes Hollywood stop

HOLLYWOOD – Motorcycle riders escorted a truck and trailer into the Hollywood Police Department Tuesday night time. The trailer shows lots of of images honoring fallen cops from 2021.

“Letting the departments know their fallen officers are being remembered around the nation,” stated Jagrut Shah. “I want people to know they’re not just a face, name, or number. They all have a beautiful and unique story.”

Shah based “Beyond the Call of Duty,” which visits police departments all around the nation to acknowledge the fallen women and men in legislation enforcement. The group relies out of Washington State.

The journey this 12 months lasts 79 days, and the group will journey over 23,000 miles commemorating fallen heroes.

It helps moms like Kimberly Culler heal from her son’s loss of life in 2020. His identify is Deputy Sheriff Kenterrous Taylor from Georgia.

“I’ve been numb,” described Culler. “I’m just getting out to where I can talk about it. This ride has helped me more to help others.”

This trailer, in tow, honors the legacies of two fallen Hollywood cops. Yandy Chirino was killed in motion final October.

Officer Jon Timothy Cooke snaps a photograph of his twin brother, Det. Jon Alexander Cooke, who lost his life on July 2, 2021.

“They say time heals all,” stated Cooke. “People have gone through this understand that you may get over the top, but you never get off the mountain.”

This “Ride to Remember” is in the center of its journey in Florida. They’ll spend 9 days in the Sunshine State, making 20 totally different stops, honoring lives lost in the line of duty. The trip honors 608 officers who gave the last word sacrifice.

“The worst was just denial,” stated Eddie Gomez

Gomez lost his life companion in Colorado in 2019.

What helped him cope was riding with this group the next 12 months. His bike carried his companion’s identify, Cpl. Daniel H. Groves.

“There was tremendous healing I got from being on the back of that motorcycle,” added Gomez. “Meeting with other survivors, letting them know they’re not alone.”

And that is why Eddie and others proceed to transcend, touring to help fallen heroes and their households.