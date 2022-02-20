Norman man accused of trying to kill boyfriend with rolling pin

NORMAN, Okla. () – A Norman man is facing felony charges for attempting to kill his boyfriend with a rolling pin.

“My neighbor just ran out of his garage screaming and he was saying, ‘Help,’ and somebody was bashing him in the head with something and he’s bleeding from his head,” said a neighbor while calling 911.

Turns out, the person behind the attack was allegedly the victim’s own boyfriend, 25-year-old Jacob Showalter. Showalter struck the victim with a rolling pin six times, according to court documents.

“Officers saw that he had sustained several lacerations on his head and neck and already had some bruising on it,” said Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department.

Jacob Showalter

Court documents say Showalter told police he “was tired of how the victim complains about everything and that he snapped” and “hoped he would be able to kill him.”

Thankfully, the victim survived, but police said this could have turned deadly.

“We’re talking about a solid wood object such as a rolling pin that could cause death to someone and an attack of this nature,” said Jensen.

Jensen told she didn’t know if Showalter has been released from the Cleveland County Detention Center.