Norman Reedus is on the mend after suffering concussion on ‘The Walking Dead’ set

Fan favourite Norman Reedus is “recovering properly” after struggling a concussion on the set of The Strolling Lifeless.

That is the phrase from his rep, Jeffrey Chassen, who tells Page Six that the actor, who performs Daryl Dixon on the long-running AMC collection, suffered a head harm on March 11 on the present’s Georgia set.

Chassen thanked followers for his or her concern, and famous that Reedus “will return to work quickly.”

It was lately introduced that Reedus’ crossbow-wielding survivor will be a part of co-star Melissa McBride, who performs Carol Peletier, in their very own as-yet-untitled TWD spin-off.

