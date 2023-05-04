North Bay Village residents of condo deemed unsafe receive checks after donation from Channel 7 Foundation – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Residents of North Bay Village, Florida displaced from their apartment have gained monetary assist from the North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham. The apartment used to be deemed unsafe and residents had been pressured to evacuate in April. The monetary assist will confidently affix the prices of transient relocation, garage, and different housing bills. Mayor Brent Latham had began a fund after the evacuation order, which helped with inns and transient refuge for the displaced residents. The beneficiant donation from Andy Ansin, proprietor of Sunbeam Corporation and Channel 7, has allowed for payouts to the person condo house owners in want. The Channel 7 Foundation, positioned in North Bay Village, made the donation, serving to out neighbors in want.

The Majestic Isle evacuation order came about after an inspection published a number of structural flaws.

