Texas

North Carolina governor says 12-week abortion ban effectively bans “many abortions altogether”

May 7, 2023
BC_Reporter

According to CBS News, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has stated that the 12-week abortion ban recently passed by the state’s legislature will essentially prohibit “many abortions altogether.” Stay informed and receive browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Activate notifications now.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram