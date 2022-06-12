North Central Florida YMCA brings summer camp to rural areas

By Katie Hyson
Listen above: The North Central Florida YMCA kicked off summer camp in Hawthorne this week. It’s the primary time Hawthorne has had summer programming in a few decade, in accordance to the mayor. The want for extra inexpensive out of college programming has been central in native discussions round youth violence.
