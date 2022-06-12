Florida

North Central Florida YMCA brings summer camp to rural areas

June 12, 2022
Esther Dean



By Katie Hyson



June 8, 2022

Listen above: The North Central Florida YMCA kicked off summer camp in Hawthorne this week. It’s the primary time Hawthorne has had summer programming in a few decade, in accordance to the mayor. The want for extra inexpensive out of college programming has been central in native discussions round youth violence.

A cheer group eggs on the kickball gamers at Hawthorne’s YMCA summer camp. (Katie Hyson/WUFT News)
Angela Howard (proper), president of the North Central Florida YMCA, stated she’s “overjoyed” to see all their work come to fruition. (Katie Hyson/WUFT News)
A group watches in suspense because the kickball pitch is made. (Katie Hyson/WUFT News)


Corey Harris started this month within the newly created place of senior housing strategist for the City of Gainesville. He’s tasked, partly, with serving to resolve a critical inexpensive housing scarcity.

