North Dakota vs. St. Thomas (MN): How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ North Dakota

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 8-19; North Dakota 6-23

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

This past Saturday, the Tommies lost to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on the road by a decisive 79-60 margin.

Meanwhile, the game between North Dakota and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with North Dakota falling 87-73 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

St. Thomas (MN) is now 8-19 while North Dakota sits at 6-23. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Thomas (MN) has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.60% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Fighting Hawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center — Grand Forks, North Dakota

Series History

North Dakota won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.