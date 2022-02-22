North Dakota vs. St. Thomas prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, best bets from proven model

The majority of college basketball action on Tuesday is scheduled for the evening. That does not apply to the matchup between the St. Thomas Tommies and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. St. Thomas is aiming to stop a 12-game losing streak, with the Tommies posting an overall record of 8-19. North Dakota is 6-23 overall and 2-14 in Summit League action this season.
Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET in Grand Forks. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Fighting Hawks as one point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 149 in the latest St. Thomas vs. North Dakota odds. Before making any St. Thomas vs. North Dakota picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.
Now, here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for St. Thomas vs. North Dakota:
- St. Thomas vs. North Dakota spread: North Dakota -1
- St. Thomas vs. North Dakota over-under: 149 points
- ST: The Tommies are 4-11 against the spread in conference games
- ND: The Fighting Hawks are 8-8 against the spread conference games
Why St. Thomas can cover
St. Thomas has a definitive strength in taking care of the ball on offense. The Tommies commit a turnover on only 12.8 percent of possessions, a top-five mark in the country, and St. Thomas leads the Summit League in steal rate allowed at 3.9 percent. St. Thomas is also very good at the free throw line, making 77.9 percent of attempts in conference play. The Tommies should also benefit from a subpar North Dakota defense that ranks outside the top 350 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency.
North Dakota is second-worst in the Summit League in creating turnovers on defense, and the Fighting Hawks are outside the top 350 in the country in shooting efficiency allowed, block rate and steal rate. Opponents are shooting 55.6 percent from two-point range and 37.9 percent from three-point range against North Dakota this season. St. Thomas should also be able to create havoc on defense, with the Tommies ranking No. 2 in the Summit League in turnover creation rate at 16.5 percent this season.
Why North Dakota can cover
North Dakota should be able to score effectively against St. Thomas. The Fighting Hawks lead the Summit League in offensive rebound rate at 27.5 percent. North Dakota is also above-average in ball security, turning the ball over on 17.8 percent of possessions, and the Fighting Hawks are above the median in free throw creation rate and free throw accuracy (73.7 percent). North Dakota produces an assist on 46.3 percent of field goals, No. 2 in the conference, and St. Thomas is struggling on defense this season.
The Tommies are dead-last in the Summit League in adjusted defensive efficiency, and that mark ranks outside the top 350 in the country. Opponents are shooting 58 percent from two-point range and 41.6 percent from three-point range against St. Thomas, the worst mark in the conference in both categories. St. Thomas is also at the very bottom of the Summit League in defensive rebound rate (71.4 percent) and block rate (3.1 percent) in conference games.
How to make St. Thomas vs. North Dakota picks
SportsLine's model is leaning over on the point total, with 13 players projected to score at least seven points.

