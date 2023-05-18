North Miami Beach Police arrest city employee for theft of Publix gift cards – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The North Miami Beach Police Department has introduced the arrest of a City of North Miami Beach employee following an investigation into the theft of Publix gift cards. The cards, which have been bought through the city the use of finances from the American Rescue Plan, had been meant for distribution amongst North Miami Beach citizens.

It was once found out that the stolen gift cards had been unlawfully used to buy more than a few meals pieces and items at other Publix places throughout South Florida, with a complete of 8 gift cards getting used, amounting to a worth of $1,137.82.

During the investigation, proof pointed to Jennifer Hillmon, an employee of the City of North Miami Beach, as the person responsible for falsely the use of the gift cards. Hillmon now faces fees of arranged scheme to defraud and grand theft within the 3rd stage. Upon her involvement being found out, the City of North Miami Beach terminated her employment. Hillmon was once therefore taken into police custody and transported to the Turner Gilford Knight Correctional Center for the reserving procedure.

