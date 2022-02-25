North Texan from Crimea reacts to Russia’s Ukraine invasion

Susana Sherfedin had considered flying back to Ukraine in Eastern Europe to be with her family.

But on Wednesday, Russia began its assault of its western neighbor, Ukraine, hitting multiple cities, including its capital, Kyiv.

She said she recently spoke to a family member in Kyiv who woke up to the sound of an explosion.

Some media reports currently estimate casualties to more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and many civilians. Ukraine announced that it closed airspace to civilian flights, and President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia.

“I’m afraid I will not be able to see my mom again,” Sherfedin said.

For Sherfedin, the latest news reminds her of what happened to her family in 2014, when Russian President Vladimir Putin forcefully annexed Crimea, the southern Ukraine peninsula in the Black Sea. Sherfedin, who is 44, lived most of her adult life there until she was married in 2013 and moved to the United States.

Although she was here at the time, she remembers how the takeover impacted her. Most of her immediate family still lives in Crimea.

“I felt like someone just crushed me,” the North Richland Hills resident said of that experience.

Sherfedin said she visited Crimea following Russia’s occupation. People seemed reserved and afraid to talk about politics, she said.

Something else stood out, she said: the loss of freedom of thought and the feeling of autonomy.

‘We didn’t believe Russia would occupy Crimea’

Sherfedin had been speaking more frequently with friends and family in Ukraine and in Crimea over the past few weeks as the threat of a Russian invasion loomed. She had been praying that open conflict would be averted.

“Do you know how ridiculous it sounded? People in Ukraine … didn’t believe that war could start,” she said. “I tell some of my friends in Ukraine, ‘Do you remember 2014?’ We didn’t believe Russia would occupy Crimea.”

Earlier this week, Sherfedin said, she heard from a friend that civilians couldn’t cross the Crimean border with Ukraine. On Thursday, news outlets shared video clips of what appeared to be Russian tanks crossing into Ukraine through Crimea.

“Honestly, at first it was surreal,” she said. “You look at it and you still don’t believe it.”

She said she had tried to convince her family to move out of Crimea. The idea of leaving the country, however, brings back horrific memories for people like her 70-year-old mother.

Sherfedin said she has maintained contact with her family in Ukraine and in Crimea. She said she hasn’t been able to see her roditelskiy dom (родительский дом), which in Russian translates to “parent’s house,” since 2017.

“I want to see it, smell it. It’s a different emotion to be there.”

Reclaiming Crimea

Sherfedin was born in Uzbekistan, south of Russia. Her family was one of the more-than 180,000 people exiled in May 1944 by Joseph Stalin, Russia’s dictator from 1922 to ‘53, in the forced removal of Crimean Tatars, a major ethnic group in the area, to different parts of Central Asia. Crimeans lost all of their belongings and homes.

Tens of thousands of people are estimated to have died as a result of the mass forced deportation.

Her father was 6 years old when he and his family were taken by soldiers and put on trains. He was one of the few who survived the more-than 3,000-mile ride.

Sherfedin wasn’t aware of the horrors that her parents and grandparents experienced until she was a teenager.

“There was always some sadness in their eyes — always,” she said. “Later on, I realized why there was such sadness.”

In 1954, after Stalin’s death and under the leadership of Nikita Khrushchev, Russia transferred control of Crimea to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.

But it wasn’t until the late 1980s that Crimeans were allowed to return. Sherfedin’s family moved back to Crimea after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1992, when Crimea was a Ukrainian region.

Although they essentially had to start over, Sherfedin remembers the sense of pride and excitement her family felt as they were allowed to return to their home country.

“Honestly it was very exciting when we were moving back,” she said. “Everyone was happy to move to Crimea, but we didn’t realize how difficult it would be.”

Her father saved up enough money to buy land and build a new home. Though he found work, he and many others were impacted by the severe economic downturn in the 1990s.

Sherfedin remembered a period when her family did not have electricity or water for months.

But her family stayed together, each doing what they could to support one another.

While most of her interactions with people of Russian descent who still lived in Crimea was cordial, she remembers experiencing discrimination.

Sherfedin described how frustrating it was in 2014 and now again in 2022 to hear Putin assert that his intention was to prevent persecution of Russians. She said it was propaganda aimed at sowing division and hatred.

“I studied in Kharkiv and everybody spoke Russian, and everybody spoke Russian in Kyiv, and in Crimea, everyone spoke Russian,” she said. “I never heard anyone in Kharkiv, or Kyiv who said we have to speak Ukrainian.”

Sherfedin, who said she earned a law degree in 2002 in Crimea, eventually found work as a lawyer, and for a time, her family lived feeling safe from the global politics that tore them away from their homeland.

‘Close in history and pain’

When Russia, after years of conflict, recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia regions of Georgia in August 2008 — similar to how Putin earlier this week recognized the independence of separatist-occupied areas of Donestk and Luhansk — Sherfedin did not fully grasp the gravity of the situation.

“I saw the conflict on the news,” she said of the Georgian conflict. “But I wasn’t aware of what was going on. We didn’t realize how horrible it was.”

But she said her father knew, and with Russia’s forced annexation of Crimea in 2014, Sherfedin soon realized it as well.

Her father died of a heart attack several months after Russian forces entered Crimea.

Sherfedin said she believes that his declining health was exacerbated by his heartbreak over his country.

“That’s why I understand Ukrainians so much, because we are so close in this history and pain,” Sherfedin said. “This pain — it’s in our blood.”