North Texas City Propositions, Bonds – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





This yr’s election in North Texas comprises 9 propositions from more than a few municipalities. Each one has its personal distinctive proposition and investment plan, and citizens are inspired to be informed extra about each and every one sooner than Election Night. Here is a breakdown of each and every proposition and its main points.

ARLINGTON BOND PROPOSITIONS:

The town of Arlington has 5 propositions which are a part of a five-year $278 million bond bundle. Voting “For” the bonds would now not lead to a tax charge build up. Proposition A is a $219,460,000 bond that covers side road enhancements within the town. The plan comprises main development alongside Randol Mill Road, Park Row Drive, Mansfield Webb Road, and Sherry Street. The prop additionally comprises $44 million to reconstruct degraded residential streets during town. Prop. A comprises a number of different enhancements to sidewalks, site visitors alerts, and intersections and likewise permits for the design and development of a South Field (*5*) Building for Public Works group of workers. Proposition B is a $24,645,000 bond for town’s parks and sport amenities. The plan comprises the design and development of a brand new aquatic facility, renovations to inner areas on the Elzie Odom Athletic Center, the improvement of the N.L. Robinson Park, the design and development of a 1.5-mile path connecting Village Creek Historical Area and Pioneer Parkway, renovations to Fielder Park, and playground replacements at some town parks. Proposition C is a $30,080,000 bond for town’s public protection operations and comprises the design and development of a brand new police substation in North Arlington at the side of a proof garage facility. Proposition D is a $3 million bond to fund structural and mechanical upkeep at downtown administrative constructions together with City Hall and the City Tower. Proposition E is a $1.1 million bond for facility upgrades to a couple town libraries.

FLOWER MOUND BOND PROPOSITION:

The town of Flower Mound is calling citizens to believe a $7.5 million bond to fund part the price of designing, establishing, and equipping a proposed tennis middle. Voting “For” the bonds would lead to a tax charge build up. The proposed tennis middle can be constructed on 13 acres at Trotter Park and may just come with 16 lighted tennis courts, 12 lighted pickleball courts, a clubhouse with restrooms, a playground, strolling trails, parking, and landscaping.

FRISCO BOND PROPOSITIONS:

The town of Frisco is calling citizens to believe 5 propositions which are a part of a five-year $473 million bond bundle for parks, streets, and amenities enhancements in addition to the development of a downtown parking storage. Voting “For” the bonds would now not lead to a tax charge build up. Proposition A is a $131,400,000 bond for public protection amenities and kit and features a new hearth fleet services and products construction, development of Fire Station #11, and a transform of Fire Station #4. Proposition B is a $240 million bond for side road and street enhancements as decided by way of town group of workers. Proposition C is a $39 million bond for a 21,000-square-foot parks operation middle and a 12,000-square-foot construction repairs facility and a fifteen,000-square-foot logistics apparatus and garage construction. Proposition D is a $43 million bond for parks, trails, and leisure facility enhancements. Proposition E is a $20 million bond for a four-level parking storage with 390 areas to be constructed downtown, close to Fourth and Main Street.

MCKINNEY BOND PROPOSAL:

The town of McKinney is calling citizens to believe a $200 million bond that will fund the development and building of a business air provider terminal at McKinney National Airport. Voting “For” the bond would now not lead to a tax charge build up. The proposed bond comprises taxiways and a 144,000-square-foot terminal that would come with 4 gates and a 15-acre plane apron at the side of parking for two,000 automobiles.

NORTHLAKE PROPOSITION:

The town of Northlake is calling citizens to believe a $45 million bond that will create a 165,000-square-foot neighborhood sports activities facility that will be maintained by way of a 3rd birthday celebration however owned by way of town. Voting “For” the bond would now not lead to a tax charge build up. The facility would come with two ice rinks for hockey and ice skating and 8 arduous courts for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball.

PARKER PROPOSITIONS:

The town of Parker is calling citizens to believe 3 propositions, together with an $8.6 million bond for municipal facility enhancements. Proposition A is an $8,630,000 bond to fund the development of a brand new municipal facility and the renovation of an current municipal facility The bond comprises the development of comparable parking amenities. Proposition B is a suggestion to modify the phrases of place of business for the mayor and town council participants from two years to a few years. Proposition C is a suggestion so as to add a 1% gross sales and use tax to supply income for the upkeep and service of municipal streets.

RICHARDSON BOND PROPOSITION:

The town of Richardson is calling citizens to believe a $46 million bond to fix, repair and renovate City Hall after a fireplace broken the construction closing summer time. The price to interchange the vacated facility is $85 million. Funding for the corridor comes from $16.5 million from the fireplace insurance coverage declare, $22.4 million from financial building budget and $7 million from closing 2015 bond budget earmarked for an emergency operations middle that was once now not constructed.