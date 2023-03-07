North Texas city set to open “one-of-a-kind” playground

The “crown jewel of playgrounds” will probably be situated at Oran Good Park in Farmers Branch.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — The city of Farmers Branch is getting set to open a “one-of-a-kind” playground this summer season.

Dubbed the “crown jewel of playgrounds,” the brand new playground is named Joya, and it will be situated at Oran Good Park close to the intersection of Josey Lane and Valley View Lane. “Joya” way jewel in Spanish.

The playground, which is set to open this summer season, is described as a glow-in-the-dark, inclusive play house that will probably be a laugh each all over the day and at night time.

According to the city, the realm will function an 18,000-square-foot primary playground and a 7,000-square-foot tot playground.

The primary playground’s options come with a 27-foot sphere with six ranges of mountain climbing, swings and slides, a drawback path and a zipper line with interactive lighting fixtures. Much of this house will probably be full of LED lighting fixtures.

Renderings for glow-in-the-dark playground in Farmers Branch

The tot playground, for kids ages 2 to 5, will probably be fenced with two gated entrances and may have play spaces filled with lighting fixtures.

The Joya used to be licensed in November 2021. It will probably be funded via $4 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act and $750,000 from a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant.