North Texas Food Bank Hosts Summer Camp For Kids

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is launching an afternoon camp in Plano. The function of the camp is to empower youngsters and lend a hand them struggle meals lack of confidence of their neighborhoods. The one-day camp is for youngsters ages 8-11.

“It’s not only helping them learn about food insecurity and how to be hunger fighters and heroes within their neighborhood, but it’s also about them learning how to give back,” stated Cassie Collins, director of group engagement for the NTFB.

The camp will give kids a behind-the-scenes have a look at the meals financial institution with actions concerned about starvation, gardening, and diet. Activities right through the day come with packing the Food 4 Kids backpack.

The Food 4 Kids program supplies backpacks filled with nutritious, nonperishable, kid-friendly meals to basic and center college kids. The backpacks are dispensed thru make a choice feeding companions all the way through the summer season months.

“We are so excited to launch our first Kids Camp this summer where nearly 200 children will learn about food insecurity in North Texas and how they can be a part of the solution for helping children facing hunger,” Collins stated. “The North Texas Food Bank service area has the fourth-highest level of food-insecure children in the country with 1 in every 5 kids facing hunger. Kids Camp will be a great way to build the next generation of hunger warriors.”

Kids Camp will likely be hung on Mondays all the way through the months of June and July. There will likely be seven classes to be had for join. Please notice that collaborating kids might most effective attend one consultation. There are six Kids Camp classes to be had for sign-up.

June 12

June 19

July 10

July 17

July 24

July 31

The registration charge of $30 consistent with kid, the associated fee will supply 90 nutritious foods to kids in North Texas going through starvation. The North Texas Food Bank will supply a snack all the way through the day, however campers must deliver their very own lunch. The camp will likely be from 9:30 a.m. till 2:30 p.m. and can happen at The North Texas Food Bank Perot Family Campus positioned at 3677 Mapleshade Lane, Plano, TX 75075.

Each camp consultation will likely be restricted to twenty-five registrants and households with multiple kid must entire a separate shape for each and every kid. Registration for Kids Camp may also be discovered here.

