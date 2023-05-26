North Texas fugitive wanted in homicide may be out of state

Jacoby Roberts, 23, is wanted by means of Fort Worth police in connection to the deadly capturing of his 25-year-old cousin, Jailon Freeman, who was once discovered lifeless out of doors an condo development on Ivy Wood Lane in April.

The Fort Worth Police Department is lately searching for a 23-year-old guy who’s wanted in reference to the deadly capturing of his cousin.

Jailon Freeman, elderly 25, was once found out by means of police on a sidewalk out of doors an condo development on Ivy Wood Lane on April 4. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the top and later died because of this of his accidents, in line with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police consider that Freeman was once the sufferer of a controversy that grew to become violent when he was once shot and the assailant fled the scene. Filings made by means of Fort Worth Police Department divulge that Jacoby Roberts is the person who’s suspected of being answerable for Freeman’s homicide and is now wanted on a capital homicide fee.

Tulsa police have mentioned that Roberts may have hyperlinks to the Tulsa, Oklahoma space and feature appealed for individuals of the general public to return ahead with information. Family individuals consider that Roberts may be hiding in Houston, the place his mom is living.

Nykia Freeman, Jailon’s mom, has showed that Roberts is her son’s cousin and that she is unaware of any reason for the capturing.

“I don’t even try to figure it out because in my mind there is no reason why, he can never justify why he did it,” Nykia mentioned.