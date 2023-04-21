North Texas ice cream shop wants change after another crash

RICHARDSON, Texas — If you might have been to Tongue in Cheek in Richardson or Plano you can know they do not simply serve ice cream, they serve additionally a scoop of sarcasm.

“Our customers love it because they know that’s what they’re coming into,” mentioned proprietor Missy Smith.

On Thursday, consumers now not most effective got here into an enormous serving to of home made ice cream, but additionally a boarded-up wall. The Smiths have been alerted early Thursday morning to news that a automobile had plowed into their shop.

“It’s a crazy curve. They just fly,” mentioned Smith.

Their flagship retailer of 4 years sits alongside Arapaho Road and a big S-curved highway.

“Most often speed is part of the issue,” mentioned Richardson town supervisor Don Magner. “We are aware of the situation. And we believe we can work with them in the public right of way and on private property.”

Their cameras within their industry had captured the crash. Just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a automotive jumped the median, jumped the curb and crashed within the ice cream shop.

Thankfully no person was once harm, however a big portion of the entrance wall was once taken out.

“We’ve had two directly hit our building, one destroyed our event truck,” mentioned Smith.

This is the 5th time in 4 years. The Smiths and different industry house owners had been in consistent conversation with the town over attainable adjustments.

The town has non permanent and long-term answers. Soon, there will be extra signage and extra lights to alert drivers to the curve within the highway. The long-term repair is smoothing out the street, however that hinges on personal industry cooperation.

“Something needs to happen,” mentioned Smith

Nobody’s been harm in any of the crashes that experience happened. WFAA reached out to the Richardson Police Department to determine extra concerning the motive force and situation however are watching for remark.

The house owners are grateful for the town and the volunteers who helped blank up and board up the wall. The ice cream shop was once open for industry and, like maximum weekdays, noticed a gentle circulation of its consumers.

The proprietor left WFAA with a last scoop of sarcasm to the drivers who do not negotiate the turns smartly: “Learn to drive! Slow down!”