North Texas man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting child at gunpoint, police say





William Rex Beckham, 34, used to be arrested and charged with two counts of irritated sexual attack of a child. Dallas police imagine there is also extra sufferers.

The above code represents a video module containing necessary information a few news file. The video in query depicts the arrest and charging of William Rex Beckham, a 34-year-old man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child at gunpoint. Dallas police suspect that there is also further sufferers.

The knowledge attributes supply additional information concerning the video, together with its supply, thumbnail, and name. The video is about to autoplay and is enabled for media tailor, which permits for custom designed commercials to be inserted all the way through playback.

The HTML construction of the module features a div with a category of “video__ratio-enforcer,” which units the side ratio of the video. Inside this div is any other div with a category of “video__ratio-enforced,” which enforces the ratio and guarantees that the video is focused throughout the container.

If the video is not able to load for any explanation why, the code features a fallback symbol. The module additionally features a meta segment that shows information about the creator of the news file, in addition to the broadcast and up to date timestamps.