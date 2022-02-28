North Texas man is in court after leading charge up Capitol steps

He charged up the steps of the Capitol in body armor and helmet, urging the belligerent mob forward.

Guy Reffitt, 49, of Wylie, is the first accused Capitol rioter to face a federal jury in Washington D.C. His trial began Monday with jury selection before U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich, a Donald Trump appointee who took the bench in 2017.

Repelled by police pepper spray, Reffitt didn’t make it inside. But he later bragged to compatriots that, “I started the fire.”

“I didn’t mean to actually be the first guy up there,” he allegedly said.

Prosecutors say Reffitt carried a pistol on his hip at the time, a point disputed by the defense. His teenage son and daughter are expected to testify against him during the trial. Reffitt, a reported adherent of the extremist Texas Three Percenters militia movement, did recruiting for the group and claimed to be its “Texas State Intel Officer,” court records show.

The government’s case against the Collin County resident, one of the more serious involving the Jan. 6 siege, has provided more evidence that an armed attack of the Capitol was planned by organized militia and anti-government groups. A Congressional committee is investigating just how extensive and coordinated that planning was.

The outcome of the trial could have implications for others to follow. A conviction could result in more pleas. An acquittal could force more trials. And the Reffitt trial will reveal defense strategy for those accused of some of the more serious charges in the massive case.

More than 750 people, including more than 60 Texans, have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 siege, described by some as the “most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812.”

Reffitt was one of the first North Texans arrested, about two weeks after the insurrection. He was picked up after his son turned him in, court records show. He’s been in custody since then. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

Two-dozen others from the Dallas-Fort Worth area have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, including Stewart Rhodes of Granbury, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers militia group.

The government claims Rhodes, 56, and his associates planned and practiced for “unconventional warfare” with road blocks, convoy operations, and “hasty ambushes” in the weeks after the November 2020 presidential election. Rhodes is accused of leading a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol, for which he is charged with seditious conspiracy — the most serious to date in connection with the insurrection.

This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch, right, in Federal Court, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Reffitt, of Wylie, is charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun on his waist — the first Jan. 6 defendant to go on trial. (Dana Verkourteren / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Justice Department said last month that more than 225 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting or “impeding” officers during the attack. More than 75 of those rioters are accused of using a weapon to seriously injure officers. About 140 officers, most of them U.S. Capitol Police, were assaulted on Jan. 6, the government said.

As of the end of 2021, about 165 of the defendants have pleaded guilty to federal charges linked to the riot. Of those, 20 admitted to committing felonies, the Justice Department said. And about 70 have already been sentenced, with over 30 being ordered to jail or prison.

Among the North Texans, four have so far pleaded guilty to the charges against them. Two were sentenced to time behind bars.

Prosecutors say Reffitt, an unemployed oil rig worker, also had flex cuffs when he led the charge up the Capitol steps, toward police. His role in the attack, the feds say, was significant and contributed to the violent breaching of the Capitol building by Trump supporters by causing a police line guarding the building to retreat.

“By his own admission… the defendant led the charge that pushed back U.S. Capitol Police who were defending the Capitol building, and that allowed other rioters to rush inside, putting hundreds of lives at risk,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said in court filings.

Nestler said Reffitt also recruited members to his militia; formed a security company to secretly arm the militia; ordered bear spray and riot shields; threatened to harm his children if they reported him; and planned future violence and acts of terrorism.

Reffitt is charged with five felony counts, including, transporting a firearm in furtherance of a civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and obstruction of justice.

Braggart or terrorist?

Leading up to the insurrection, Reffitt and other militia members talked on Telegram about taking the Capitol and dragging out lawmakers who they viewed as traitors, federal authorities say.

Prosecutors said in a Nov. 5 court filing that Reffitt took part in a group chat in December with over 60 members, including fellow Texas Three Percenter militia members, during which he declared his plan to travel to Washington. “The legislative branch has committed treason,” he allegedly wrote.

Those who identify as Three Percenters hold the belief that “a small force with a just cause can overthrow a government if armed and prepared,” prosecutors said. The term, also referred to as “III%ers” or “threepers,” is based on the myth that only 3% of American colonists fought against the British during the American Revolution. Many independent militias incorporate it into their names.

In messages, Reffitt said he intended to “surveil the atmosphere for like-minded Patriots and see if we have enough marching with heat,” court records say. He allegedly wrote that he would be in “full battle rattle.”

In late December 2020, one of Reffitt’s family members notified the FBI that Reffitt was “going to do some serious damage” in connection with members of Congress in Washington, D.C., according to court records.

FILE – Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. The first trial for one of the hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions starts this week, with jury selection scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, for the case against Guy Wesley Reffitt. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The day before the uprising, Reffitt and another Texas Three Percenter drove more than 20 hours to Washington, D.C., with his AR-15 rifle and .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol. During the drive, Reffitt talked of dragging “those people” out of the Capitol “by their ankles” and installing a new government, authorities said.

On the morning of Jan. 6, Reffitt allegedly described his plans for the day: “do the recon and then come back for weapons hot.” He spoke of a “rendezvous point,” and announced his intentions to the crowd of Trump supporters at the Ellipse, where Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally was held. His words were captured on his helmet cam, court records show.

“I didn’t come here to play games. I am taking the Capitol with everybody [expletive] else. We are all going to drag those [expletive], kicking and screaming. I just want to see Pelosi’s head hit every [expletive] stair on the way out… and Mitch McConnell, too. [Expletive] ‘em all.”

Later, as the mob approached the Capitol, Reffitt climbed the stairs alone. Police fired nonlethal rounds at him that bounced off his body armor with no effect. His advance was only stopped with pepper spray.

In his later account at a militia meeting, Reffitt reportedly said, “Nobody was moving forward until I climbed up that bannister.” He said he kept shouting for the crowd to “Go forward” and “Take the House.”

Prosecutors said the officers reported that Reffitt’s actions “opened the door” for the mob and gave them encouragement to advance. With the officers distracted by Reffitt, other rioters — inspired by his efforts — swarmed the building, overwhelming police, Nestler said in a filing.

Reffitt’s attorney, William Welch, has argued that the government has relied on “bragging” as well as “generalization, mischaracterization, and exaggeration” rather than hard evidence.

Guy Reffitt confronts Capitol Police on the stairs of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (Krause, Kevin)

“The Court should be extremely skeptical of believing just anything posted on the internet, bragging, and comments in the news media,” he said in a court filing.

Welch also said in court filings that the government has produced no evidence that his client had a gun at the Capitol.

Reffitt, who also worked as a consultant in the petroleum industry, also wrote about future targets such as “MSM,” believed to be a reference to the mainstream media, and “Big Tech,” court records show. Reffitt repeated that threat in a recorded conversation at his home, saying: “We need to destroy the news media and start all over,” prosecutors said.

The FBI has said Reffitt also threatened his family members, warning them to not turn him in. When he returned home, Reffitt told his family he had to “erase everything” because he thought the FBI was watching him, authorities say. His 18-year-old son told authorities that Reffitt warned him not to report him or he would “do what he had to do,” the FBI said.

His son perceived that to be a threat, the FBI said. Reffitt also told his children to “choose a side or die,” the government alleges. While discussing his actions with his family, Reffitt said the insurrection was just the “beginning” of “a lot more,” according to court records.

“And you’ll find out that I had every constitutional right to carry a weapon and take over the Congress, as we tried to do. We went in, they scurried like rats and hid,” Reffitt allegedly said. “There’ll be days your whole life when … you’ll know that your father was there when an epic historical thing happened in this country. And guess what? I’m not done yet. I got a lot more to do. That’s the beginning.”