North Texas middle school student charged with terroristic threat

The Princeton Independent School District, in a commentary, mentioned that it and the native police division believe each threat severely and are dedicated to pursuing prosecution to the fullest extent of the legislation. The district added, “The seriousness of using social media to pose threats or perpetuate rumors containing a potential threat cannot be overstated.”

The Frisco Independent School District arrested a 13-year-old student on Monday in connection with threats made in opposition to a couple of middle colleges. The student has been charged with the exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms underneath the Texas Education Code. Similarly, the Prosper Independent School District has charged one in all its scholars with making threats in opposition to Prosper High School and the towns of Prosper and Frisco. The district has said that every other student may be going through felony fees for the threats.