North Texas pre-K duo retires after nearly two decades together





Pennie Williams and Victoria Roberson, who’ve labored together as a pre-K instructor and paraprofessional respectively at Waterford Oaks Elementary School in Cedar Hill, Texas for over a decade, are each retiring. The two educators have collaborated for goodbye that their first workforce of scholars is lately in school. During their time together, Williams and Roberson have created a detailed bond. “We know each other like the back of our hands,” says Williams. “I call her the other part of my brain. We’ve worked together for so long that we complete each other’s sentences and thoughts.”

Roberson, who’s retiring after greater than a decade as a pre-K paraprofessional, says that it used to be becoming that they’re retiring together. She had deliberate to retire closing 12 months, however made up our minds to stick on when she heard Williams used to be coming again to show. Williams, who will finish her thirty seventh 12 months of educating, plans to make bigger her craft trade in retirement. Roberson, in the meantime, will paintings part-time at an workplace.

The two educators will omit no longer greeting every different each and every morning the way in which they have got achieved for greater than 15 years. Despite this, they’ll proceed to spend time together outdoor of labor. “She always reminds me of the things I need to do,” says Williams.

The two retiring educators recall their collaborations through the years. When they first got to work together, Twitter had simply been invented the former 12 months, MySpace used to be the preferred social media website, and the Texas Rangers have been nonetheless years clear of consecutive World Series appearances. Their former scholars, now in school, are fast to keep in mind their pre-K educators on every occasion they see them in Cedar Hill, making their bond as educators even more potent.