North Texas religious leaders disagree on abortion ruling

Religious leaders who praised the Supreme Court’s determination say they anticipate protests.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Religious leaders throughout North Texas are reacting to Friday’s determination on Roe v. Wade.

“I am the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth,” mentioned Michael Olson.

In his assertion concerning the excessive courtroom’s determination, Olson first addressed all clergymen, deacons, seminarians and different clergies all through Fort Worth.

Olson shared his reaction when the choice got here down.

“I paused a moment,” mentioned Olson. “Then I thanked God for the decision but also saw before us we really need to keep our focus on the conversion of hearts, for all of our hearts, that we have a greater appreciation for the gift of human life.”

Still, Olson is aware of not everyone seems to be proud of the Supreme Courts’ actions and anticipates protests not solely throughout the nation like within the nation’s capital, but additionally in Fort Worth.

“My counsel to them is that they have a responsibility to engage in a demonstration for the good of society, but they do so peacefully,” mentioned Olson.

Rev. Neil Thomas of Cathedral of Hope in Dallas disagrees with the courtroom’s opinion.

“This is a catastrophic day for America,” said Thomas. “The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion, sets civil rights in our nation back at least three generations. All of us should be very, very afraid for the dark days ahead.”

The president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary realizes not everyone seems to be on the identical facet, however says right now’s ruling solutions his prayers.

Dr. Adam Greenway was elected because the ninth president of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in February 2019. He was the youngest particular person to be elected to the management place. He also released a statement.

“We can disagree agreeably,” mentioned Greenway. “So many of us had prayed for and hoped for but did not have the ability to expect but that our faith has become sight.”