North Texas residents search for open restaurants amid weather

Some businesses remain closed as the region waits for snow and ice to melt.

DALLAS — After a few days of experiencing snow, ice and cold winter weather, some people in Dallas were feeling antsy and anxious to get out and about.

Getting around had its challenges. Safety on the roads was a concern and many businesses remained closed.

Open restaurants were tough to find in some neighborhoods, as people ventured out to find food.

“It has been a little bit of an inconvenience,” said Rodolfo Guel.

Some of the city’s trendy retail spots appeared deserted due to the winter storm. Many roads and side streets remained slick and sloppy with ice.

“This was the only place open,” said Guel as he enjoyed a bowl of menudo.

Guel and his friend Edgar Dominguez were among residents who were eager and antsy to get outside. They had a stroke of luck finding El Jordan Café open and ready to serve.

“I’ve been calling, looking them up on Google. Couldn’t find anything. But luckily, I drove by here, saw the open sign, and I was relieved,” Guel explained.

People packed the café early Friday morning. Customers said it was among the few places open for food in the Bishop Arts area since the storm.

Owner Lorena Gonzales said she opened because she wants to support the community that supports her. She and her brother, Omero, kept busy filling orders.