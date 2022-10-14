North Texas singer gives back to homeless after performing

Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis is aware of folks will hear his music. He simply by no means anticipated them to see his coronary heart

“No,” Louis mentioned. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”

Louis performs throughout Texas, oftentimes in locations like Deep Ellum in Dallas. Typically, after making a couple of dollars he takes the cash and runs to the closest homeless individual.

Louis both gives them what he’s earned or makes use of it to purchase them meals. He does it often.

“People walk by and we see someone that deserves to have love shown to and they don’t show love,” Louis mentioned. “Why are we not showing love to one another? Why are we looking down on one another?”

Louis says he wasn’t all the time so beneficiant. But a number of years in the past, he determined he didn’t like that about himself and would no less than attempt to change.

He began small, giving a number of dollars or a bottle of water.

He’s solely been performing for 2 years. He’s made a whole bunch together with his streetside exhibits and he’s given virtually all of it away.

He credit his religion in God for the change.

“It’s not to make me happy,” Louis mentioned. “It’s because this is what I’m called to do. I’m called to come out here and serve.”

He says nobody wants to have a lot to pour into others. Even only a greenback can create a giant ripple.

“It’s free to be kind,” Louis mentioned. “You show more love where it’s supposed to be given, other places get watered.”