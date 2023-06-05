North Texas superintendent suspended after sex sting arrest





The Itasca Independent School District has suspended Superintendent Michael Stevens following his arrest in a six-month-long sex sting operation. The district’s Board of Trustees made the announcement right through a different assembly early on Monday. The assembly started at 7 a.m. within the Itasca ISD Library, with the Board individuals beginning the assembly referring to Stevens’ arrest. It started in government consultation prior to the general public used to be allowed again in round 8:30 a.m. The suspension announcement got here quickly after this.

According to Harris County Constable Alan Rosen, Michael Stevens, 47, used to be making plans to return to Houston and interact in sex acts with a teenage woman. Rosen mentioned Stevens despatched bare pictures of himself to who he idea used to be a 15-year-old woman however used to be actually an undercover investigator.

Stevens has been round kids for many of his profession. Investigators mentioned he labored as a trainer, a trainer, and a foremost in quite a lot of North Texas districts together with Mesquite ISD and Vernon ISD. Stevens used to be arraigned within the Harris County Jail Friday morning and charged with solicitation of a minor. He used to be arrested Thursday through Harris County constables in entrance of his workplace subsequent to the High School.

Multiple legislation enforcement businesses carried out a six-month undercover operation posing as teenage women on social media apps. They arrested seven males. All of the suspects have been booked into the Harris County Jail. Several of them posted a bond and have been launched. “This is exactly why we are doing that is to see if there are any other victims or people that would like to come forward that may involve any of the suspects that we have arrested,” Rosen mentioned.

The district’s Keith Boles will probably be getting into Stevens’ position beginning Tuesday. Boles in the past served as Interim Superintendent. Anyone with information about the rest associated with this sting is requested to name Rosen’s workplace at 713-755-7571. Rosen mentioned they wish to to find out if some other kids have been focused.