North Texas teacher distinguished for making math memorable honored by President Biden

Since the start of the pandemic, Kristy Butler, like most teachers, has faced challenges from managing burnout to finding and filling the gaps in her students’ education.

The math teacher said it can be difficult to stay positive, but it helps most to remember her purpose and focus.

“You wonder how you bring that positivity back.” she said. “I think just maybe by focusing on the students and what our students need and in growing them as good, awesome people.”

This month Butler was honored for her work with students at Medlin Middle School as she received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

President Joe Biden recognized 102 teachers across the nation — including two from Texas — with the award. It is the highest level of recognition for K-12 math and science teachers and is intended to recognize those who successfully motivate their students and contribute to improving STEM education.

Butler’s goal in the classroom is to make math fun and memorable for her students. She tries to incorporate fun activities for her students that will help them learn math while also making their classroom experience memorable. Whenever one of her students has a birthday, for example, Butler’s class celebrates with a two-minute dance party.

Paige Cantrell, Medlin’s principal, said she instantly knew Butler would make a positive impact at the school and has done so by making math relatable to students.

“She wants kids to love math, and they absolutely do. … Real world math is kind of hard at times,” Cantrell said. “And if you don’t make that real world connection, the kids are out.”

Cantrell often receives emails from parents about how Butler makes math a favorite subject for their children who once dreaded the class.

And Butler’s reach goes beyond her students.

“She’s really impacted our math team overall,” Cantrell said. “She teaches them to use innovative ideas. I’ll go into another teacher’s room, and they will be using her strategies.”

Kristy Butler, a teacher at Medlin Middle School in Trophy Club, was one of two Texas educators who recently received the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching by President Joe Biden. (Jeffrey McWhorter / Special Contributor)

As the new teacher mentor coordinator at Medlin, she wants to help her colleagues work through the stress of being an educator right now.

“I honestly really wish more teachers could feel things like this and get recognized more,” Butler said. “We aren’t recognized enough.”

Butler said receiving the award was a relief after the three-year application process. After a teacher is nominated for the award, they are judged on multiple levels including their ability to master class content, use student assessments to improve student learning and display leadership in and out of the classroom.

Butler has been teaching for 16 years and at Medlin for the past three. During her time at the campus, she has been named staffer of the month twice by colleagues and nominated as exemplar educator of the year for two consecutive years.

Teaching goes beyond the classroom material for Butler. She credits many of her school counselors for guiding her through life, adding that’s been her goal as an educator as well.

“I get to do that as a math teacher.” Butler said. “They know that they can come to my class whenever they want. Need a little extra life guidance? I can do that as well as teach math.”

For Butler, receiving this award made her feel that she was making the impact she has always wanted to.

“I want to be the best teacher I can be for my students,” said Butler. “It affirmed that I am on the right track for where I want to be for my students.”

