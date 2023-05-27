North Texas video game developer getting new Plano HQ





The video game developer Stray Kite Studios is increasing to a new place of work area in Plano, Texas. According to making plans paperwork filed with the state, development at the just about 8,000 sq. foot headquarters, positioned close to State Highway 121, is anticipated to start in June. The new $8 million facility is scheduled to be finished in August and will likely be located on the Village 121 mixed-use building. Dallas-based company O’Brien Architects will design the new location.

Founded in 2018, Stray Kite Studios has partnered with corporations akin to Epic Games, Gearbox Software, and Robot Entertainment in creating common video video games. The corporate in the past have been working out of an roughly 1,500 sq. foot area in Richardson.

Accelerate Investment Partners may be increasing its place of work footprint in Plano. The corporate plans so as to add 5,730 sq. ft to its Plano headquarters. Construction is anticipated to begin in June, and the new expanded location is scheduled to be finished in October, in line with making plans paperwork. Once the growth is whole, 18 workers will paintings within the area.

“The need for the new space is due to the growth of our Plano staff, as well as to create additional meeting spaces and provide flex offices for remote employees to use when they visit our headquarters,” mentioned Accelerate Chief Operating Officer Brenda Hurst. “Our expansions into New York and Los Angeles provide collaborative working spaces for employees who were working remotely in those geographic areas. We do not have current plans to add offices in additional markets, but we will review the need as we continue to grow.”

Read this story and more North Texas business news from our companions on the Dallas Business Journal