Northeast Florida task force formed to target child exploitation, human trafficking

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, State and native leaders introduced the formation of the Northeast Florida Inter-Agency Child Exploitation and Person Trafficking Task Force.

Northeast Florida regulation enforcement leaders, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, State Representative Sam Garrison, Operation Lightshine, and the Tim Tebow Foundation made the announcement in Clay County.

The task force (NEFL INTERCEPT) shall be composed of 7 Northeast Florida regulation enforcement companies on the native, state, and federal stage who’re all dedicating complete time staff to take a regional manner in attacking child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

NEFL INTERCEPT is a novel public-private partnership with Operation Lightshine, a nonprofit group devoted to fighting child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

They shall be aiding the task force via offering monetary, technical, and different assets.

This private and non-private partnership with a regulation enforcement task force is a primary for the Northeast Florida area and is best the second one of its sort within the country backed via Operation Lightshine.

The regulation enforcement companies partnering within the NEFL INTERCEPT TASK FORCE come with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations.

All seven of those companies have devoted complete time investigators and assets who shall be operating to examine child sexual exploitation and human trafficking circumstances throughout the Northeast Florida area.

Leaders concerned hanging out a decision to motion to all Northeast Florida citizens.

Specifically, we ask you to document any information about human trafficking, child sexual abuse, or the trafficking in child sexual abuse subject matter straight away to your native sheriff’s place of work or federal regulation enforcement at 1- 866-347-2423.

You too can stay nameless via reporting the information to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or document it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children thru their tip line at 1-800-843-5678 or document it to them on-line at report.cybertip.org