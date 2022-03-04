Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State prediction, odds: 2022 MVC Tournament picks, best bets from proven model

The 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament continues on Friday with an intriguing matchup to begin the day’s Arch Madness. The top-seeded Northern Iowa Panthers take on the Illinois State Redbirds in the first of four quarterfinal tilts. Northern Iowa is 18-10 overall and 14-4 in Missouri Valley games this season. Illinois State advanced with a win over Indiana State on Thursday, improving to 13-19 on the season.
Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET in St. Louis. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Panthers as seven-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 151 in the latest Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa odds.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.
Now, the model has set its sights on Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State. Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa:
- Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa spread: Northern Iowa -7
- Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa over-under: 151 points
- ISU: The Redbirds are 5-1 against the spread in the last six games
- NIU: The Panthers are 6-2-1 against the spread in the last nine games
Why Illinois State can cover
Illinois State is No. 3 in the Missouri Valley in offensive rebounding, grabbing more than 28 percent of missed shots. The Redbirds are also shooting more than 36 percent from 3-point range, and Illinois State has a path to success inside the arc against NIU. The Panthers fall outside the top 300 nationally in 2-point defense, yielding a 55.1 percent shooting clip, and Northern Iowa has one of the worst block rates in the country at 4.8 percent.
On defense, Illinois State is in the top three of the conference in 3-point defense, with elite metrics in block rate (12 percent) and steal rate (10 percent). Northern Iowa is efficient on the whole, but the Panthers struggle mightily to create second-chance opportunities, ranking outside the top 300 in the country in offensive rebound rate.
Why Northern Iowa can cover
Northern Iowa’s defense is strong, including an elite mark on the glass. The Panthers are No. 2 in the country in defensive rebound rate, securing more than 79 percent of available rebounds after forcing a missed shot. Northern Iowa is also in the top 30 of the country in free-throw rate allowed, doing an effective job of keeping opponents away from the charity stripe. The Panthers are also in the top three of the Missouri Valley in turnover creation, forcing a giveaway on more than 19 percent of defensive possessions.
On offense, Northern Iowa leads the Missouri Valley in free-throw creation rate and free-throw accuracy, making 82.4 percent of attempts at the line. The Panthers are also No. 2 in the conference in adjusted offensive efficiency, and Northern Iowa is making more than 36 percent of 3-point attempts. Northern Iowa is No. 2 in the conference in turnover rate at 15.4 percent, and the Panthers are making 55.8 percent of shot attempts inside the 3-point arc.
How to make Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa picks
SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 148 points.
So who wins Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State?
