Northside ISD junior advocating for ‘Stop the Bleed’ training for students

Students throughout Texas at the moment are being taught the lifesaving methodology of “Stop the Bleed,” and one junior from O’Connor High School has taken it upon himself to make it his center of attention for a mission to assist others.

Hector Frausto explains that the kits are stuffed with pieces, akin to tourniquets and packing gauze, the whole thing which may be essential to avoid wasting lives in an emergency state of affairs. Not most effective are the kits stuffed with those contents, however they’re additionally comfortably situated throughout the campus of O’Connor High School.

Frausto took the Stop the Bleed training route this 12 months, as part of his unbiased find out about mentorship program with San Antonio Metro Health. His purpose was once to make the training route extra out there and fascinating for others, and he succeeded in generating pre-training movies for students in need of to be informed Stop the Bleed.

According to Frausto, it can be crucial for extra folks so to assist in emergency eventualities. Since the first little while in a worrying bleeding incident is frequently the distinction between lifestyles and loss of life, he hopes that he has helped one way or the other to unfold consciousness and information of the Stop the Bleed methodology.

He is captivated with spreading the Stop the Bleed training throughout his campus, and all the way through the Northside ISD district. His final purpose is for as many of us as conceivable to change into qualified and educated in the methodology.

