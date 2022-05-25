Northwest Bank Announces Passing Of CEO | News, Sports, Jobs

WARREN, Pa. — Northwest Bank has announced the passing of Chairman, President, and CEO Ronald J. Seiffert.

“Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Ronald J. Seiffert. He died unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday,” the companies said in a Wednesday release.

The boards of directors met Tuesday night and, in accordance with the company’s succession plan, appointed Chief Financial Officer William W. Harvey Jr. as interim president and CEO, and Lead Director Timothy B. Fannin as interim chairman of the board.

“Ron had a vision and set the strategic direction of the companies and we intend to carry this vision forward,” Harvey said. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve alongside Ron. He was an extraordinary banker, citizen and friend. He had a belief in the bank’s future as a successful, independent financial institution. Northwest’s capable management team is long-tenured and deeply committed to carrying on Ron’s legacy.”

“Ron was a friend to everyone at Northwest and the communities that we call home. We mourn for his family and wish them peace during this most difficult time,” Fannin said. “Ron was passionate about Northwest and committed to making a difference across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. He took great pride in the relationships the bank had with its customers and appreciated the exceptional loyalty of Northwest Bank employees.”

“Bank employees have been informed of the news and Northwest representatives are sharing the news with business and community organizations,” according to the release.

Seiffert, 65, is survived by his wife, Sherry, three daughters, two sons-in-law and four grandchildren. He resided in Delaware, Ohio.