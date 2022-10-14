Northwestern Indiana teacher allegedly had ‘kill list’

Police stated they weren’t made conscious of the scenario till 4 hours after Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres was allowed to depart the varsity.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A northwest Indiana teacher is dealing with an intimidation cost after she allegedly stated she had a “kill list” that concerned a minimum of one pupil.

East Chicago cops responded to a report of a risk at St. Stanislaus School, positioned at 4930 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago, round 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

When police arrived, officers spoke with the varsity’s principal and assistant principal.

Around 12:45 p.m., a fifth grader reportedly advised their counselor that a fifth grade teacher made feedback to them about killing herself, college students and employees. The teacher was later recognized as 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, of Griffith, Indiana.

Carrasquillo-Torres additionally allegedly advised the scholar that she had an inventory, with that pupil being on the backside of the record.

Police stated Carrasquillo-Torres was instantly escorted to the principal’s workplace to debate the incident, the place the teacher allegedly advised the principal she stated these issues and had what she referred to as a “kill list.”

The principal then advised Carrasquillo-Torres to depart and never return to the varsity.

Police stated they weren’t made conscious of the scenario till 4 hours after Carrasquillo-Torres was allowed to depart the varsity.

The following day, the Criminal Investigations Division was in a position to get an emergency detention order for Carrasquillo-Torres from the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Detectives took Carrasquillo-Torres into custody with out additional incident Thursday round 11:15 a.m. at her house in Griffith, Indiana.

Carrasquillo-Torres has been charged with intimidation in a risk to commit a forcible felony.

East Chicago is roughly 160 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

