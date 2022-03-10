Norwich City vs. Chelsea – Football Match Report – March 11, 2022

On a seismic day for the membership off the pitch, Chelsea performed their enterprise as near regular as doable on it to assert a 3-1 victory over Norwich Metropolis at Carrow Highway on Thursday.
Trevoh Chalobah and Mason Mount got here via with the early targets for Chelsea earlier than Norwich threatened a comeback when Teemu Pukki discovered the web with a second-half penalty. Kai Havertz, although, settled Chelsea’s nerves with a thumping 90th-minute end.
The end result will come as a much-needed reduction for the London membership. Simply hours earlier than kickoff, Chelsea had been thrown into chaos when proprietor Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the U.Ok. authorities for his ties with Russia President Vladimir Putin. The shock announcement means Abramovich’s makes an attempt to promote the membership are on maintain in the meanwhile.
The transfer can even have a profound impression on the day-to-day operating of the membership. Whereas they’ll proceed to meet their fixtures, they’ll now not promote new tickets for future matches and the membership store must shut. Additionally they can’t agree new contracts for present gamers, a very pressing scenario within the case of Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger whose present offers all expire on the finish of the season. As well as, they’re prohibited from agreeing to any new transactions for the summer time switch window.
With signings at the moment prohibited, the 2 early targets supplied a selected trigger for optimism for Chelsea’s travelling followers, who sang Abramovich’s identify loudly earlier than kickoff and regularly in the course of the 90 minutes. Two graduates of the membership’s academy, a pipeline that might grow to be more and more vital amid the uncertainty over Chelsea’s possession, fired the guests right into a 2-Zero lead inside 14 minutes.
In simply the third minute, centre-back Chalobah was allowed to rise highest on the close to submit to move house a nook from Mount. It wasn’t lengthy earlier than Mount himself discovered the web. After some neat footwork and a intelligent layoff from Havertz, taking part in as a false 9, Mount took a pleasant first contact after which fired an unstoppable shot into the web past Tim Krul.
In reality, after such a tumultuous few hours and days, Chelsea may hardly have wished for higher opponents than a Norwich group that had misplaced their final 5 Premier League video games to go away them rooted to the underside of the desk.
Nonetheless carrying the brand of sponsor Three on their shirts, regardless of the telecommunications firm saying shortly earlier than kickoff that that they had determined to droop their cope with the membership, Chelsea managed proceedings all through the opening 45 minutes. Had they been extra ruthless in entrance of purpose, Chelsea may have put the sport out of attain by the interval.
As a substitute, boosted by a double substitution at half-time that noticed the introduction of Lukas Rupp and Milot Rashica, Norwich made the sport a real contest within the second half. And so they received their reward when Chalobah’s night took a flip for the more severe as he was penalised for a hand-ball within the field following a VAR assessment. Pukki despatched Edouard Mendy the unsuitable manner from the penalty spot to ignite the house crowd for the primary time.
Norwich continued to threaten however Havertz lastly settled the end result because the clock ticked towards stoppage time to keep away from one other blow for Chelsea on an unprecedented day for the membership.
The end result retains Chelsea comfortably in third place, above the scramble for fourth spot. A Champions League berth for subsequent season continues to look a formality. A lot of the remainder of the membership’s future, although, is now shrouded unsure.