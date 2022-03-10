Norwich City vs. Chelsea live stream: How to watch, TV channel, start time for Thursday’s Premier League game

Chelsea, who just saw the club frozen from Roman Abramovich the British government on Thursday, head to Carrow Highway to tackle Norwich Metropolis with hopes of sweeping the season sequence. They may face off in opposition to each other at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Chelsea have a protection that permits solely 0.69 objectives per sport, so Norwich’s offense can have their work reduce out for them.

Chelsea received themselves on the board in opposition to Burnley this previous Saturday, however Burnley by no means adopted swimsuit. Chelsea took their matchup in opposition to Burnley by a conclusive 4-Zero rating. The rating was all tied up on the break nothing to nothing, however Chelsea was the higher group within the second half.

In the meantime, the Canaries got here up quick in opposition to Brentford this previous Saturday, falling 3-1.

Chelsea’s win lifted them to 15-3-8 (third place with 53 factors) whereas Norwich Metropolis’s loss dropped them right down to 4-18-5 (20th place with 17 factors). Permitting a median of two.15 factors per sport, Norwich haven’t precisely asserted themselves on the defensive finish. We’ll see if they will patch up the holes of their protection earlier than their upcoming sport.

Norwich Metropolis (4-18-5 — 17 factors) vs. Chelsea (15-3-8 — 53 factors)

Norwich Metropolis vs. Chelsea

Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Carrow Highway — Norwich, United Kingdom

Carrow Highway — Norwich, United Kingdom TV/Stay stream: Peacock

Chelsea received the one match these two groups have performed within the final two years.