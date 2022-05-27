Notre Dame football recruiting: Four-star RB Jayden Limar commits to Fighting Irish on CBS Sports HQ

Notre Dame landed a commitment from prized Class of 2023 running back Jayden Limar on Thursday, when Limar announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish on CBS Sports HQ. The four-star speedster chose Notre Dame over Michigan, Washington, Oregon, UCLA and Washington State as coach Marcus Freeman continued his impressive early recruiting work with the 2023 class.

Limar is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 247 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. He is Notre Dame’s 13th commitment so far in the class, which marks Freeman’s first full recruiting cycle as coach since he was promoted from defensive coordinator following Brian Kelly’s departure for LSU. Of the Fighting Irish’s commitments so far, Limar is the first running back.

He ran for 1,549 yards and 20 touchdowns during his junior season at Lake Stevens in Lake Stevens, Washington while helping lead the team to an 11-1 record and appearance in Washington’s 4A state title game. Limar is ranked the No. 4 prospect from the state by 247Sports.

At 5-11 and 190 pounds, Limar’s speed appears to be what sets him apart, as he was clocked at a 4.53 seconds in a 40-yard dash in March and has been clocked as low as 4.46 seconds in the past. Here is the full evaluation of Limar from 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman: