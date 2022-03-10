Novak Djokovic out of two events due to U.S. COVID-19 travel restrictions

Novak Djokovic withdrew Wednesday from the BNP Paribas Open on the eve of the occasion, saying he can’t journey to the USA as a result of he isn’t vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19.
Djokovic, the event’s No. 2 seed, cited rules by the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention as the rationale for his lack of ability to play. The U.S. has been requiring international guests to be vaccinated to enter the nation.
Djokovic additionally will miss the Miami Open, which will get underway later this month. Each tournaments are Masters 1000-level occasions.
“Whereas I used to be mechanically listed within the [BNP Paribas Open] and [the Miami Open], I knew it might be unlikely I might be capable of journey,” Djokovic mentioned in a tweet Wednesday. “The CDC has confirmed that rules will not be altering so I will not be capable of play within the US.”
In an extra message on his Instagram story, Djokovic mentioned: “As worldwide COVID rules are at all times being amended, I wished to attend and see if something would change. The CDC confirmed right now that rules will not be altering which suggests I might be not be enjoying within the US. I do know my followers are wanting ahead to seeing me play once more and I hope to be again enjoying for them on the tour quickly.”
The boys’s fundamental draw on the BNP Paribas Open begins Thursday in Indian Wells, California. Djokovic was positioned within the draw throughout Tuesday’s draw reveal however the event admitted at the moment it “had not been decided if he’ll take part within the occasion.” As a seeded participant, he was scheduled to have a first-round bye and would have opened his marketing campaign for a sixth title on the occasion over the weekend.
Grigor Dimitrov, the world No. 35, will now transfer into Djokovic’s spot within the draw, and a fortunate loser from qualifying will take Dimitrov’s unique slot.
“We understood from the start that Novak’s participation on the Miami Open was determinant on his entry into the USA, which we knew could be an extended shot,” James Blake, the event director in Miami, mentioned later Wednesday. “We now have an extremely deep and gifted participant discipline, and look ahead to internet hosting an ideal occasion.”
Chris Widmaier, a spokesman for the U.S. Tennis Affiliation, which runs the US Open, mentioned the group would haven’t any remark aside from to notice that the occasion follows authorities pointers. The Grand Slam event is scheduled to start Aug. 29.
Djokovic has performed in only one occasion so far in 2022, throughout final month’s event in Dubai. After he obtained a medical exemption to play within the Australian Open in January, his presence in Australia sparked fast backlash and a authorized battle ensued. Finally his visa was revoked by the Australian authorities, and he was deported. He has since mentioned he was ready to skip enjoying future Grand Slam occasions if a vaccine was mandated.
“Sure, that’s the value that I am prepared to pay,” he instructed the BBC in February.
Since his absence in Melbourne, he has been supplanted because the world No. 1 by Daniil Medvedev and watched as Rafael Nadal broke the document for many main titles (21) by a male participant in tennis historical past.
With rules various from nation to nation and with restrictions easing in sure locations, it stays to be seen when and the place Djokovic would possibly subsequent play. The European clay-court season, culminating on the French Open, during which he’s the defending champion, begins in April.
Info from The Related Press was used on this report.
