Novak Djokovic’s status for Indian Wells uncertain; star on tournament list despite COVID vaccine protocols

The men’s Indian Wells tournament begins Thursday, but whether the world’s No. 2 ranked player, Novak Djokovic, can compete is still uncertain. Djokovic is not vaccinated against COVID-19, leaving his status unclear.

In the United States, anyone entering the country who is not a citizen must be vaccinated against COVID-19, or they are not permitted to enter. Under those protocols, it would seem Djokovic, a Serbian tennis player, would not be let into the US in order to compete in Indian Wells in California.

As of Wednesday afternoon, however, Djokovic was on the tournament entry list.

The tournament released a statement on Tuesday, saying:

“Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today. We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country. We will provide updates in the future as we learn more.”

If he is able to compete, he will have a first-round bye and then take on David Goffin or Jordan Thompson.

Djokovic has stated previously that he would rather miss tournaments than receive the COVID-19 vaccine. When asked if he would miss Grand Slam Tournaments, the 34-year-old said, “Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay.”

Djokovic already missed opportunities at one tournament when he was deported from Australia before the Australian Open due to his vaccination status. The tennis star is currently one behind tying the record for most grand slam men’s titles. Djokovic has 20, while Rafael Nadal has 21.