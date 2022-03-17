Novi Brown Dishes On Her ‘Sistas’ Character

Black America Net Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one factor about Tyler Perry, he is aware of methods to maintain our consideration. From well-liked stage performs, to field workplace motion pictures and dozens of TV reveals, he retains everybody anticipating his subsequent transfer. It’s no shock followers rapidly fell in love with the 4 girls of BET’s Sistas.

Sistas characters Sabrina Hollins, Andrea Barnes, Karen Mott and Danni King live their finest lives, navigating profitable careers, friendships and tumultuous (learn: juicy) love lives. Nicely into its fourth season, Sistas, packs the entire thrills, drama, love, and suspense followers love. We caught up with Novi Brown, who performs Sabrina Hollins — the attractive pure sister on the present, and he or she expressed gratefulness to be on a present she feels represents Black girls.

“It’s actually uncommon to have a TV present that’s profitable with all Black-leading girls, who’re profitable. It’s only a trifecta and completely unimaginable. Typically I’m wondering how did I get right here? A few of the days I get up like ‘What that is my life?’ So I’m simply tremendous excited and tremendous grateful to the followers and the supporters. You understand y’all be dragging us each week, however we love you guys. We really feel such as you guys are household as a result of solely Black folks would get down like that so it’s actually intimate and superior. “

Final season, Brown’s character Sabrina left us rooting for her redemption after false accusations plagued her storyline. However that’s the previous. “Sabrina is single and able to mingle thanks very a lot!” Brown says with fun. “So everybody please get off of the queen’s again.” She added, “She’s going to determine what love means to her which is all life’s journey is about anyway. She continues her relationship with Calvin and sees what that appears like however I’m certain someone else will come alongside and problem that. I feel she’s getting near stopping to take heed to her buddies. I feel she is getting extra unapologetic about what she feels which is de facto thrilling.”

The hit TV present is commonly in comparison with the early 2000s UPN present, Girlfriends, which adopted the profession and love lives of 4 beloved characters: Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Marie Jones, Persia White and Golden Brooks. Novi takes delight within the comparability.

“Even placing us in the identical class is a big honor, it’s very uncommon as a result of girlfriends is a traditional,” she gushed.

Watching Novi Brown naturally and unapologetic navigate her means as Brown has had viewers in a frenzy because the present’s inception. Brown is actually one of many sistas to look at.

Catch Sistas on BET each Wednesday night time at 9/8c.

