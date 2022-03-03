Front Page

Nowitzki on Heat: ‘I Still Have Nightmares’

March 2, 2022
Al Lindsey
There’s taking the high road, and then there’s the road Dirk Nowitzki takes. In a recent interview with a Miami-based radio show, the member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversay team spoke candidly of his battles with the Miami Heat.

Instead of crowing about the most triumphant moment in his professional career, No. 41 opted to show humility. 

Nowitzki and Wade swap jerseys

Nowitzki celebrating in 2011 NBA Finals

“We were super fortunate to run into them in Year 1,” Nowitzki said of the 2011 Heat that featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh together for the first time. “They were really hesitant. They hadn’t figured out their roles yet.”



