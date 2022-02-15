Nowitzki to be Grand Marshal for St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival

This is yet another honor Nowitzki can add to his plate as the Mavs retired his jersey last month after a game against the Golden State Warriors.

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is set to be a key piece to one of Dallas’ longest-running parades later this year.

The Greenville Avenue Area Business Association will be putting on the 41st Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival on March 12. The event is being presented by the Dallas Mavericks, and the parade’s Grand Marshal will be Dirk Nowitzki.

This is yet another honor Nowitzki can add to his plate as the Mavs retired his jersey last month after a game against the Golden State Warriors, sending his number 41 jersey into the rafters at the American Airlines Center.

Considered by many to be the largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in Texas, this parade returns after a two-year hiatus and will donate its proceeds to the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association Scholarship Fund for graduating Dallas ISD high school seniors.

“Every year we look forward to one of the biggest events in Dallas, the St. Patrick’s Parade, and this year we are thrilled to once again partner with the Mavericks and Dallas’ own Dirk Nowitzki to bring that vision to life,” said Kevin Vela, the board chairman of the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association. “The Mavs organization has been our number one sponsor for many years and a phenomenal parade partner. We’re proud to work together to bring top notch family-friendly entertainment to the community while making a valuable contribution to area youth through our educational scholarship fund.”

The parade, which is usually attended by more than 125,000 in past years, will begin at 11 a.m. on Greenville Avenue at Blackwell Street and end at SMU Boulevard and Central Expressway. The festival will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with a concert at Energy Square until 5 p.m.

Featured activities are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the concert going until 5 p.m. Events include:

The festival zone will be open at 5111 Greenville Ave. and feature food trucks, exhibitor booths, sponsor exhibits, family-friendly activities and a VIP Tailgate Area.

The family zone is located at Lovers Lane and Greenville Avenue and will be equipped with bleacher seating and events for families.

The concert area will be located at Energy Square and feature a VIP parade viewing deck, concessions, food trucks and DJs.

The official concert will be produced by Jaxon Beer Garden at Energy Square and feature the headline act Toadies from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

“The Mavericks are excited to be partnering once again with GAABA in 2022 to showcase one of Dallas’ most beloved traditions,” said Cynt Marshall, Dallas Mavericks CEO. “We love bringing the community together, and as a presenting sponsor, the Dallas Mavericks are showing up big with the Mavs Express bus, Mascots, and ManiAACs.”

The Greenville Avenue Area Business Association Scholarship Fund has a goal of providing around $45,000 to graduating seniors in Dallas ISD. Each year, the association awards $15,000 to select students at Conrad, Wilson and North Dallas High Schools.

Online donations may be made here.

“Our goal this year is to raise $41,000 in donations, which aligns with celebrating the parade’s 41st year and in honor of #41 — our Grand Marshal Dirk Nowitzki,” Vela said.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m., but event leaders said people are invited to arrive on Greenville Avenue for festivities beginning at 9 a.m. Because of the crowds and popularity of the parade, people should plan to arrive early and leave late.

The parade route starts on Greenville Avenue at Blackwell Street, with street closures scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. for north and southbound lanes of Greenville Ave and end at SMU Boulevard at Central Expressway.

Alternative routes around the parade area include Loop 12, Mockingbird Lane and Park Lane with access to Skillman.