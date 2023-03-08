NTSB to open special investigation into Norfolk Southern following recent derailments

The National Transportation Safety Board mentioned Tuesday it’s opening a special investigation into Norfolk Southern Railway’s protection practices and tradition within the wake of a hazardous teach derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and different recent incidents involving the rail operator.

The closing time the company opened such an investigation was once in 2014 for Metro-North following a number of vital injuries.

A view of the scene in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 24, 2023, as cleanup continues on the website online of a Norfolk Southern freight teach derailment that took place on Feb. 3. Matt Freed/AP

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration additionally introduced Tuesday that it is going to behavior a security overview of Norfolk Southern’s railway protection operations “following multiple safety incidents.”

The scrutiny comes after a Norfolk Southern freight teach wearing hazardous fabrics derailed on Feb. 3 close to East Palestine, Ohio, sending poisonous chemical compounds into the air, soil and creeks within the house. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy referred to as the derailment “100% preventable” and mentioned it was once “no accident.”

Most not too long ago, a Norfolk Southern teach derailed Saturday close to Springfield, Ohio. The railroad corporate informed government that this incident didn’t contain hazardous fabrics. But officers said Monday that automobiles at the teach that didn’t derail did have hazardous contents.

A Norfolk Southern teach conductor was once killed in a collision with a sell off truck at a rail crossing on the assets of metal manufacturer Cleveland-Cliffs, in Cleveland, Ohio, early Tuesday.

DOT mentioned information amassed in its supplemental overview will “[provide] a more expansive look at Norfolk Southern’s overall safety culture and operations.” The probe will evaluate the findings and proposals of the 2022 Norfolk Southern device audit and revisit FRA’s suggestions and the scope of the railroad’s responses.

“After a series of derailments and the death of one of its workers, we are initiating this further supplemental safety review of Norfolk Southern, while also calling on Norfolk Southern to act urgently to improve its focus on safety so the company can begin earning back the trust of the public and its employees,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg mentioned in a press unlock.

Following the announcement of the NTSB investigation into their protection and tradition, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw informed ABC News that “moving forward, we are going to rebuild our safety culture from the ground up.”

“We are going to invest more in safety,” Shaw mentioned in a commentary. “This is not who we are, it is not acceptable, and it will not continue.”

Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Jennifer Homendy listens as Robert Hall, Director of the NTSB’s Office of Railroad, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials, speaks throughout a news briefing at the East Palestine Northern Southern freight teach derailment on the NTSB headquarters on Feb. 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images, FILE

Shaw is about to testify ahead of the Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee throughout a listening to on Wednesday amid requires reform.

A bipartisan crew of senators, led by way of Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown and Ohio Republican J.D. Vance, presented law closing week taking a look to control the railroad trade within the wake of the East Palestine crisis.

“It shouldn’t take a rail disaster to get us working together like that. And that’s what we’re going to be doing,” Brown informed ABC “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

NTSB’s initial document into the East Palestine incident discovered that a wheel bearing seemed to overheat moments ahead of the derailment. A last document with suggestions may not be completed for up to two years, officers mentioned.

Representatives from NTSB have been on website online Monday investigating the smash close to Springfield.

The reason behind the twist of fate isn’t but recognized, Shaw mentioned.

“In some ways, the cause does not matter,” he mentioned in his commentary Tuesday, including that he “called together every member of our management team this afternoon to emphasize the urgency of finding new solutions.”

The corporate plans to hang “safety stand-down briefings reaching every employee across our network” on Wednesday, Shaw mentioned.

