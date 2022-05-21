Nuggets president Tim Connelly to meet with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor about Minnesota job, per report

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ pursuit of Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly will continue this weekend, as Connelly is traveling to meet with Wolves owner Glen Taylor, according to ESPN. Connelly has been discussing joining Minnesota’s front office with minority owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, and meeting with Taylor is the next step in the process. Lore will take over majority ownership from Taylor in 2023. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Denver intends to make Connelly one of the highest-compensated executives in the NBA.

Connelly has held his role with the Nuggets since 2013 when he replaced Masai Ujiri, who went on to join the Toronto Raptors’ front office. Connelly’s most notable move in Denver was drafting reigning two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic with the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. The pick has proven to be one of the best in the history of the league given how dominant Jokic has become after being a relatively unknown second-round pick. Connelly has also put some solid pieces around Jokic, like Jamal Murray, and the Nuggets have made the playoffs each of the last four seasons. However, the team has been unable to advance to the NBA Finals during his tenure with the team.

Connelly previously turned down an opportunity to become the top basketball executive with the Washington Wizards in 2019, opting instead to remain in Denver. Perhaps this time he’ll be intrigued enough to relocate. Money could ultimately prove to be the deciding factor, as it’s believed that Minnesota would be willing to double Connelly’s current salary with the Nuggets. There’s also been some speculation that Minnesota’s offer could include equity in the team, per the Denver Post. If that’s true, it might be tough for Connelly to turn down such a lucrative opportunity.

The Timberwolves are looking for a fresh face in the front office after they parted ways with Gersson Rosas prior to the ’21-22 season. Sachin Gupta is currently serving as the team’s interim general manager.