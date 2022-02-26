Nuggets vs. Kings odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 26 predictions from proven computer model

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ball Arena. Denver is 34-25 overall and 16-10 at home, while Sacramento is 22-39 overall and 7-21 on the road. The Nuggets picked up a 128-110 victory when these teams met on Thursday night.

Nuggets vs. Kings spread: Nuggets -8.5

Nuggets vs. Kings over-under: 236 points

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver extended its winning streak to four games with Thursday night’s win at Sacramento. The Nuggets capped off the pre-All-Star break portion of their schedule with a 117-116 win at Golden State last Wednesday. They are now sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference, putting them just ahead of Minnesota in the play-in bracket.

Center Nikola Jokic leads Denver with 26.0 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. Jokic has had to step up even more this season, as the Nuggets are playing without Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr (back). Denver has won and covered in six of its last seven games.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento comes into this game on a three-game losing skid following its loss to Denver on Thursday night. The Kings have struggled away from home, going 1-15 in their last 16 road games. They have covered the spread in five of their last seven games against Denver, though.

The Kings traded for Domantas Sabonis prior to the trade deadline earlier this month. He scored 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Thursday’s matchup with Denver. Point guard De’Aaron Fox has been the team’s leader throughout the season, averaging 21.7 points and 5.1 assists per game.

