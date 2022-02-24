Nuggets vs. Kings prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 24 best bets from proven computer model

The Sacramento Kings (22-38) will host reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (33-25) at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Nuggets went in to the NBA All-Star break on a three-game winning streak after their dramatic 117-116 win over the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 16. The Kings, on the other hand, lost two straight heading into the break.

The Nuggets are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 234. Before making any Nuggets vs. Kings picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the red-hot computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 69-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Nuggets, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and odds for Kings vs. Nuggets:

Kings vs. Nuggets spread: Kings +4.5

Kings vs. Nuggets over-under: 234 points

Kings vs. Nuggets moneyline: Denver -170, Sacramento +145

Featured Game | Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings came up short against the Chicago Bulls last Wednesday, falling 125-118. Sacramento’s defeat shouldn’t obscure the performances of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, and point guard De’Aaron Fox, who had 33 points and nine assists in addition to six boards.

Sacramento is still trying to rebuild its roster, but does have two promising young stars in Sabonis and Fox. In his four games since joining the Kings, Sabonis is averaging 17.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per contest. Fox has been outstanding all year with per game averages of 21.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. Sacramento is 27-33 against the spread in 2021-22.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, Denver skirted by the Golden State Warriors 117-116 last week thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Monte Morris as the clock expired. Denver’s MVP center Nikola Jokic was once again outstanding, recording 35 points, 17 rebounds, and eight assists.

On paper this matchup definitely favors the Nuggets. The Kings have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league, while Denver ranks third in the league when it comes to team field goal percentage at 47.30% on the season. Jokic is once again in the MVP conversation with averages of 26.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game. The Serbian leads the NBA in PER at 32.66. Denver is 27-31 against the spread in 2021-22.

How to make Kings vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model’s Nuggets vs. Kings pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the Nuggets vs. Kings matchup on Thursday night? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of Nuggets vs. Kings to back, all from the advanced model on a 69-41 run on its top-rated NBA picks, and find out.