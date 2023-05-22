Nuggets vs. Lakers: Nikola Jokic jokes coaching is ‘worst job on the planet’ after clutch Game 3 play-calling

(*3*)

Denver’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals witnessed big name middle Nikola Jokic taking regulate of play calling in opposition to the finish of the recreation to provide his workforce an edge. Jokic’s transfer proved the most important for Denver as they outscored L.A. 35-26 in the ultimate body to clinch the win. Nuggets trainer Mike Malone praised Jokic’s position, mentioning that it used to be his name to start up the pivotal two-man recreation with Jamal Murray, which helped them make the proper performs and rating necessary issues in crunch time.

In a post-match interview with ESPN, Malone stated “Nikola, you can’t keep him down for a whole game. The end of the game, him and Jamal were playing a two-man game. I have to [give] credit where credit is due: That was Nikola’s call. He said on the bench, let’s go to this play. Let me and Jamal play the whole side of the floor, and we’ll make the right reads. We milked that down the stretch. Coach Jokic did a great job tonight.”

Jokic, in spite of his spectacular play-calling, made it transparent that being a trainer is now not a long run facet he want to pursue. The two-time MVP discussed in an interview, “I don’t want to be a coach. That’s the worst job on the planet for sure.”

The Nuggets are actually only one win clear of securing their first NBA Finals berth in franchise historical past following their victory over Los Angeles Lakers. However, the workforce is conscious about the problem they are going to face in securing the win in opposition to a well-rounded workforce led via LeBron James. As Jokic said in a up to date interview, “To be honest, I’m not going to say that I’m scared, but I’m worried because they have LeBron on the other side, and he is capable of doing everything. We’re going to come here with the same mindset, same focus, and I think that’s going to put us in a situation to win a game.”

Game 4 between the Nuggets and Lakers is set for Monday evening.