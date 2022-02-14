Nuggets vs. Magic odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 14 predictions from proven computer model

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Orlando Magic at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Ball Arena. Denver is 31-25 overall and 15-10 at home, while Orlando is 13-45 overall and 8-25 on the road. Orlando is wrapping up a four-game road trip on Monday night.

Nuggets vs. Magic spread: Nuggets -11

Nuggets vs. Magic over-under: 225 points

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver is coming off a thrilling win over Toronto on Saturday night, as reigning MVP Nikola Jokic blocked a shot to seal the 110-109 victory. The Nuggets were able to snap Toronto’s eight-game winning streak in the process. Rookie guard Nah’Shon Hyland hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:16 remaining and added an assist on the following possession.

Hyland has stepped up in place of starting point guard Monte Morris, who is going to miss Monday’s game due to a concussion. The Nuggets continue to play without star guard Jamal Murray as he recovers from a knee injury. Denver has covered the spread in five of its last six games.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando has dropped four of its last five games, with the lone win coming at Portland last Tuesday. The Magic opened their four-game road trip with that win over the Trail Blazers, but they proceeded to get blown out by Utah and Phoenix. They will be wrapping up the road trip on Monday night.

Second-year point guard Cole Anthony leads Orlando with 17.8 points, 6.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. Rookie small forward Franz Wagner is scoring 15.5 points per game, while Wendell Carter Jr. is adding 13.9 points and a team-best 10.2 rebounds. The Magic are 1-10 in their last 11 games against Denver.

