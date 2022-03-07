Nuggets vs. Pelicans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Through 3 Quarters
Down five at the end of last quarter, the New Orleans Pelicans have now snagged the lead. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Denver Nuggets 94-84 three quarters in.
Small forward Brandon Ingram has led the way so far for New Orleans, as he has 31 points and nine assists along with five rebounds. Denver has been led by center Nikola Jokic, who so far has 16 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards and three blocks. A double-double would be Jokic’s 17th in a row.
the Nuggets have lost 83% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up
Who’s Playing
New Orleans @ Denver
Current Records: New Orleans 27-36; Denver 37-26
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. Averaging 124 points in their past three games, New Orleans’ high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Denver better be ready for a challenge.
You’re bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that’s exactly how it played out for the Pelicans this past Friday. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Utah Jazz 124-90 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-38. It was another big night for New Orleans’ small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 29 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Denver had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets this past Friday, taking their game 116-101. Center DeMarcus Cousins was the offensive standout of the contest for Denver, picking up 31 points in addition to nine boards.
The Pelicans are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped New Orleans to 27-36 and the Nuggets to 37-26. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 13 out of their last 23 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 04, 2022 – New Orleans 113 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 28, 2022 – Denver 116 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 08, 2021 – Denver 120 vs. New Orleans 114
- Apr 28, 2021 – Denver 114 vs. New Orleans 112
- Mar 26, 2021 – Denver 113 vs. New Orleans 108
- Mar 21, 2021 – New Orleans 113 vs. Denver 108
- Jan 24, 2020 – Denver 113 vs. New Orleans 106
- Dec 25, 2019 – New Orleans 112 vs. Denver 100
- Oct 31, 2019 – New Orleans 122 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 02, 2019 – New Orleans 120 vs. Denver 112
- Jan 30, 2019 – Denver 105 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 17, 2018 – New Orleans 125 vs. Denver 115
- Oct 29, 2018 – Denver 116 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 15, 2017 – Denver 117 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 06, 2017 – New Orleans 123 vs. Denver 114
- Nov 17, 2017 – Denver 146 vs. New Orleans 114
- Apr 07, 2017 – Denver 122 vs. New Orleans 106
- Apr 04, 2017 – Denver 134 vs. New Orleans 131
- Mar 26, 2017 – New Orleans 115 vs. Denver 90
- Oct 26, 2016 – Denver 107 vs. New Orleans 102
- Mar 31, 2016 – New Orleans 101 vs. Denver 95
- Dec 20, 2015 – New Orleans 130 vs. Denver 125
- Nov 17, 2015 – Denver 115 vs. New Orleans 98
Injury Report for Denver
- Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)
- Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)
- Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)
Injury Report for New Orleans
- Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Knee)
- Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)
- Kira Lewis Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL