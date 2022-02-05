Nuggets vs. Pelicans odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven computer model

The Denver Nuggets will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena. Denver is 28-23 overall and 13-9 at home, while New Orleans is 19-32 overall and 8-19 on the road. The Nuggets are opening a three-game homestand following a six-game road trip.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver wrapped up a six-game road trip with losses to Minnesota and Utah on consecutive nights, but the Nuggets did win the first four games of the trip. They have now played 29 of their 51 games away from home heading into this three-game homestand. Denver has been without star guard Jamal Murray all season and without Michael Porter Jr. for most of the season due to injuries.

Fortunately for the Nuggets, they are expected to have their best player back on the court on Friday. Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists, sat out on Wednesday with a toe injury. Jokic, along with third-leading scorer Aaron Gordon (hamstring), should return for this game.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans will have revenge on its mind following a 116-105 loss to Denver at home on Jan. 28. The Pelicans put an end to their four-game losing streak on Tuesday night, notching a 111-101 win over Detroit. They were led by Brandon Ingram, who poured in 26 points to lead the team.

Ingram has been the leading scorer all season, averaging 22.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. The Pelicans are now just 1.5 games back of Portland for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. Fourth-leading scorer Josh Hart missed the game against Detroit with a knee injury and is questionable for this contest.

